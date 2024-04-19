Official arrested for mishandling EVM

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 18 Apr: Assistant engineer of the electrical power department of the Seppa division, Ekka Rimo who is also the sector officer, has reportedly been arrested for mishandling an electronic voting machine (EVM) and violating the standard operating procedures of the EVM in Seppa, East Kameng district, on Thursday evening.

The East Kameng district superintendent of police Kamdam Sikom, has confirmed the report.

Sources informed that sector officer Rimo was carrying the EVM in his private car without a personal security officer (PSO), which is a gross violation of EVM SOP. He was reportedly intercepted by the observer team near Nisham Sonam Bridge. The checking team found him with the EVM without security.

Rimo was immediately detained by the team for violating SOP and breaching official duty. A case has been registered with

the Police Station Seppa against Rimo under section 134 of the Representation of the People Act.