20 injured in clashes in Longding’s Mintong

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: Atleast 20 people were reportedly injured in a poll related violence which took place at Mintong village in Longding district. The village falls under Longding Pumao assembly constituency. As per the local sources, the supporters of BJP and NPP engaged in violent clashes using sharp weapons this evening.

Some of the supporters reportedly suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. The Longding-Pumao constituency is witnessing a heavyweight battle between BJP candidate Tanpho Wagnaw and NPP candidate Thangwang Wangham. The allegations of involvement of underground elements have been made during this poll.

On Tuesday evening, Sangam Wangsu, the gram parishad chairperson of Pumao, was reportedly abducted by militants from his village. He was released a day later.