U/Siang all set to conduct simultaneous elections

YINGKIONG, 18 Apr: Upper Siang district is all set for smooth conduct of simultaneous elections with completion of dispatching polling personnel for 57 polling stations (P-1) along with EVMs, VVPATs and polling materials for both Tuting- Yingkiong and Geku Mariyang assembly constituencies successfully on Thursday.

Altogether 345 polling personnel and 69 polling attendants along with sector magistrates and police personnel have been deployed to manage 69 polling stations including two polling stations at Haleng and Bomi which will be all-women manned polling stations.

3 youth polling booths at Peki Modi, Mayung and Bishing will be managed by youths.

DEO Hage Lailang extended his best wishes to all polling officers and their teams for smooth and successful conduct of election on polling day. (DIPRO)