Polling teams asked to follow ECI’s guidelines

DAPORIJO, 18 Apr: Distribution of poll materials for the polling day was efficiently conducted at Singik hall here in Upper Subansiri on Thursday, under the supervision of the DEO Talo Potom and SP Thutan Jamba.

Addressing the polling teams, both DEO and SP emphasized the paramount importance of adhering to the ECI’s guidelines.

They urged all election officials to perform their duties with utmost diligence and integrity.

A total of 1656 polling officials, including security personnel designated for 207 polling stations, were meticulously deployed to their respective locations in order to ensure the peace and successful conduct of voting process. (DIPRO)