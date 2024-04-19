SP exhorts armed forces to display professionalism

PASIGHAT, 18 Apr: East Siang SP Sachin Kumar Singhal exhorted the armed forces deployed for the simultaneous elections in the district to discharge duty with highest degree of professionalism and dedication.

“Be professional and let us feel proud to be a valuable part of the simultaneous elections,” the SP said addressing the security forces here on Thursday.

Singhal informed that after assessing the ground reports, additional forces from CRPF, BSF and NDRF have been deployed in the district along with the state police and the IRBn.

Singhal stated that the security personnel on duty shall be primarily responsible for protecting the polling stations and regulating the entry inside the polling stations.

“They must ensure that reasonable distances are maintained around the polling booths by the general public, leaders or their workers on the polling day,” he added. (DIPRO)