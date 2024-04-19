Vote without fear and favour

The people of Arunachal Pradesh will vote on Friday to elect two Lok Sabha members and 50 MLAs. Already, 10 MLAs belonging to the ruling BJP have won uncontested. This year, allegations of a money culture have surfaced again in several assembly constituencies, which do not bode well. People of the state should understand that a money culture will only hurt the state in the long run. The voting day has arrived, and people should exercise their adult franchise. They must vote and elect the leader of their choice.

Furthermore, everyone should avoid violence during the day. The election is a festival of democracy and should be celebrated as such. Violence during the poll goes against democratic norms. Candidates should appeal to all their voters to refrain from violent activities. Additionally, election officials should perform their duties with neutrality. Biased actions by election officials in favor of any candidate can cause trouble. Several polling stations are very sensitive and prone to violence. The Election Commission should coordinate with the candidates and ensure a peaceful election in such polling stations. Most importantly, everyone should go out and vote. Exercising adult franchise is the duty of every citizen in a democracy.