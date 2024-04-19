Polling officials flagged off

LIKABALI, 18 Apr: Polling teams for the remaining 67 polling stations in the Nari Koyu and Likabali assembly constituencies in Lower Siang district proceeded to their respective polling stations on Thursday.

The polling teams were flagged off from the DEO office premises here by general observer Supreet Singh Gulati and deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Rujjum Rakshap, in the presence of superintendent of police Gothombu Dajangju, returning officers Mokar Riba, Ainstein Koyu and others.

The general observer, the DC-cum-DEO, SP and ROs advised them to perform their assigned duties as per the established practice and procedure of the EC.

The polling teams for the two remotely located polling stations, Hipo in Nari Koyu and Dibe in Likabali assembly constituencies, have already left for their respective polling stations on Wednesday. (DIPRO)