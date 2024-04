Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 19 Apr: In a poll-related incident that occurred at Sario village under the 8th Bameng Assembly Constituency, one Dungro Saria, a Puroik man, was allegedly beaten up by BJP supporters, inflicting grievous injuries on him. Sources informed that the incident occurred during polling hours in the morning.

Injured Dungro’s condition is stated to be stable, and he has been taken to Seppa district hospital in an ambulance from Bameng.