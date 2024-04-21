ADP demands re-polling in five polling stations in Nari-Koyu

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 April: The former chief minister Gegong Apang, who is the Arunachal Democratic Party candidate from 36-Nari Koyu constituency has sought re-poll in Saku, Sipu, Tabiripo, Kakki and Potte after reports of vote capturing and intimidation of election officers by members of the BJP have surfaced.

“FIRs have been lodged in these areas detailing instances of coercion, physical violence and intimidation aimed at influencing voters and obstructing election officers from carrying out their duties. Such actions undermine the integrity of our electoral system and erode public trust in the democratic process. In light of these egregious violations, we strongly urge the relevant authorities to conduct re-polling in these areas to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to cast their vote without fear of violence or intimidation,” a statement read.

Re-polling is essential to uphold the principles of democracy and to safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process, he said.

Meanwhile, ADP’s election agent for Nari-Koyu constituency Rekar Koyu, who filed a complaint in Nari police station on Friday, noted that a group of BJP workers entered into 6-Kakki and 21-Potte polling stations during voting hours and captured vote in favour of BJP’s candidate Tojir Kadu. The BJP goons in connivance of the presiding officers concerned did the illegal acts by intimidating ADP polling agents of severe consequences if they report the incident.

In another complaint to Nari police, election agent Koyu alleged that BJP workers forcefully captured votes in favour of their party candidate at 14-Tabiripo and 7-Sipu polling stations under the constituency.

Meanwhile, the election agent (Koyu) submitted two complaints to the Additional Returning Officer of Nari-Koyu constituency informing him of the vote capturing incidents.

He also moved the state chief electoral officer to order re-polling against the four polling stations and ensure free and fair voting.