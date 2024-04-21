Congress demands re-poll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

IMPHAL, 20 Apr: The Congress has demanded re-poll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state were rigged.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of over 68 percent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur – on Friday.

Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra said the party has lodged a complaint with Manipur Chief Electoral Officer demanding re-poll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

Speaking to reporters on Friday night, K. Meghachandra said, “Unidentified armed miscreants have been threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents for some days.”

“We have lodged a complaint with the CEO Manipur for re-poll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur,” he said.

The demand for re-poll included three polling stations under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s Assembly constituency of Heingang. (PTI)