General Observer holds post-poll meet in Lower Siang

LIKABALI, 20 Apr: With the reporting of the polling teams of Hipo and Richerite polling stations to the retrieving centre here this afternoon, the retrieving process of polling teams of all polling stations in Nari Koyu and Likabali assembly constituencies of Lower Siang district have been completed on Saturday.

The General Observers for Likabali and Nari Koyu assembly constituencies Supreet Singh Gulati and Dilip Rautrai have convened a mandatory post-poll scrutiny meeting with the District Election Officer, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers in presence of the respective Presiding Officers of all the polling stations and election agents of all the contesting candidates.

Meanwhile, the polled EVMs and VVPATs along with important papers have been securely and safely kept in the properly sealed strong room. (DIPRO)