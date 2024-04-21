Sona urges BRO to expedite double-lane highway work in Shi-Yomi

MECHUKHA, 20 Apr: Legislative Assembly speaker P.D Sona on Saturday urged the BRO to expedite the double-lane work in the Shi-Yomi district.

Sona made the request during a meeting with BRO DG Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan here.

Expressing serious concern over the ‘inordinate’ delay in construction of the double-lane highway in the district, particularly from Tato to Mechukha, the speaker told Srinivasan that driving along the said stretch of the road is becoming a nightmare for everyone due to the horrible condition of the road. He said that due to the bad road condition, tourists are unwilling to come to Mechukha.

“The need of the hour is to immediately improve the existing road and expedite the double-lane work,” he said.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the bad road condition, the BRO DG assured to improve the same. He stated that Mechukha, being a very important destination for civilians as well as defense, needs serious attention, and the BRO will not rest until the road construction work is completed.

“We will construct not only a good road but also an aesthetically pleasing one for the commuters,” the DGBR said. He also informed that the Pene-Tato double-lane road will start in May as the survey work is already completed.

The DGBR was accompanied by Brahmank CE A.K Mishra. (Speaker’s PR Cell)