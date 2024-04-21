Sanitary pads as return gift for voters

YUPIA, 20 Apr: In a one of its kind initiative, sanitary pads were given as return gift to women voters, who cast their votes in all-women managed polling stations at 5-DFO Social Forestry building and 45-KV building at NERIST under Itanagar assembly constituency on Friday.

Around 600 women voters benefitted from the initiative, coined by District Election Office, Yupia and RO, Itanagar Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta.

The beautifully packed packets with a printed note reading, “Thank you for your vote, your vote is the gateway to women empowerment,” were very well received by the voters. (DIPRO)