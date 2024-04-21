Stations under scrutiny for re-poll: CEO

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Few other districts such as East Kameng, West Siang and Upper Siang will first undergo scrutiny to determine whether there will be a need for a re-poll, said the Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain.

Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP has sought re-poll in 5 polling stations of which, four will see a re-poll.

As reported earlier, re-poll will be conducted in Longte Loth in the Nyapin assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district and Bogia-Siyum, Dingsar and Lengi under the Nacho assembly constituency in Upper Subansiri district. In all these four polling stations attempts were made to destroy EVMs.

A total of 2212 polling officers have returned to their stations, while 14 are yet to return. This simultaneous election featured three PwD-managed polling stations, 36 youth-managed polling stations for remote areas, and a remarkable 162 women-managed polling stations.

There were a total of four model polling stations including, Neepco Colony Doimukh in Papum Pare, Abotani Middle School in West Siang district and two polling stations in Lohit district.

Sain informed that overall, 72.7 percent of voters cast their ballots for the parliamentary seats, with 76.37 percent in the eastern parliamentary seats and 70.11 percent in the western parliamentary seats.

In the assembly constituency seats, 76.44 percent of voters turned out.