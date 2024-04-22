Leaders of INDIA bloc are either in jail or bail: J P Nadda

Hubballi, 21 April: Accusing the INDIA bloc as a group of dynastic politics, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said the members of ‘Ghamandia’ (arrogant) parties are either on bail or in jail.

He said if there was one party which has respect for democracy, it is the BJP as it allows ordinary people to rise and become leaders.

“On the one hand, there is ‘Ghamandia’ alliance in the name of India and on the other, there is a democratic BJP which allows people from ordinary families to rise and become leaders,” Nadda said, addressing leaders of various communities here.

The BJP has coined the term ‘Ghamandia’ to mock the opposition parties’ alliance, which named themselves the INDIA bloc.

The BJP president said Farooq Abdullah-Omar Abdullah,

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-Mehbooba Mufti, Prakash Badal-Sukhbir Badal, Chautala family, Mulayam-Akhilesh-Dimple Yadav family, Lalu-Rabri-Tejashwi-Tej Pratap Yadav family, Mamata Bannerjee-Abhishek, KCR-KTR-Kavita, Karunanidhi-Stalin-Udayanidhi, Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule, and Uddhav Thackeray-Aditya Thackeray were all dynastic parties.

“Aren’t Sonia-Rahul-Priyanka a family politics?” Nadda sought to know.

He said most of the members of the INDIA bloc are either on bail or in jail such as Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Telangana MLC K Kavitha.