DAPORIJO, 21 Apr: Upper Subansiri District Magistrate Talo Potom issued an order under section 144 CrPC, prohibiting unlawful assembly of five or more persons, except government officials on election duty, within 100 meters radius of the Strong Room here till the completion of the entire election process, with effect from 20 April.

It said that the polled EVMs and the VVPATs have been kept in the Strong Rooms at Singhik Hall here and are being guarded round-the-clock by security forces. (DIPRO)