Army develops infrastructure in Tuting

TUTING, 22 Apr: The Indian Army under its Operation Sadbhavana developed multiple infrastructure and healthcare projects in vibrant village Tuting in Upper Siang district recently.

The Spear Corps, along with the civil administration,under the aegis of the Siang brigade of the Army, dedicated multiple infrastructure and community projects to the people of Tuting and Bishing.

The projects in Tuting include a fully equipped ambulance for sustained emergency medical services, upgradation of an anganwadi centre and the veterinary hospital, and a children’s park-cum-open gym.

In Bishing village, a community hall has been constructed, and the upgrading of the government primary school has been undertaken. (DIPRO)