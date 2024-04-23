International Earth Day celebrated

NIRJULI/NAMSAI, 22 Apr: The forestry department of the NERIST here celebrated the International Earth Day, in collaboration with the NERIST Forestry Society (NFOS), on Monday.

“This year, the focus is on actively contributing to the health of our planet through the simple yet profound act of planting trees and protecting the Earth from plastic,” the institute informed in a release, adding that “a plantation drive was organised under the leadership of NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S,” who urged every citizen to “conduct massive tree-planting programmes to tackle climate change in the era of global warming.”

“The challenges facing our planet are immense, and the outpouring of support for tree planting on this day demonstrated that when we come together with determination and purpose, we can create a brighter, greener future for generations to come,” the release quoted him as saying.

NERIST Registrar Dr MK Camder, Academics Dean Prof M Chandrashekarn, P&D Dean Prof S Mishra, R&D Dean Prof MB Sharma, S&A Dean Prof PR Gajurel, Forestry HoD Prof Awadhesh Kumar and other faculty members of the forestry and other departments, along with students participated in the plantation programme, it added.

“The seedlings were developed by the final and pre-final BSc forestry students under an experiential learning course,” the release said.

Dr Camder emphasised that “these kinds of programmes should be organised regularly to educate students as well as the society about their responsibility towards the beautiful Earth and nature,” it said, adding that NFOS leaders ThiaiJabela Nampui and Metung Pabing spoke on the intangible and intangible benefits of trees.

Forestry department member Dr Govinda Panggingadministered a pledge to protect the Earth and nature “by taking part in reducing climate change and protecting our natural resources for the next generation,” the release stated.

In Namsai district, the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) observed Earth Day, themed ‘Planet vs Plastic’, at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) from 21-22 April, “which witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and guests with a renewed resolution to combat plastic pollution and safeguard the planet’s health,” the university informed in a release.

The celebration featured essay writing and drawing competitions, distribution of T-shirts and caps, a resolution to ‘Reduce, reuse and recycle’ plastic, and plantation drives in the university campus and at the district hospital.

Speakers included AUS vice-chancellor Prof DS Hernwal, CESHS Director Tana Tage, and Botanical Survey of India Scientist D Dr Krishna Chowlu.

The event concluded with felicitation and distribution of cash prizes to the winners of the essay writing and the drawing competitions, it said.