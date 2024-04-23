Dr Jamuna Bini conferred Yuva Katha Samman

ITANAGAR, Apr 22: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Hindi Department Assistant Professor Dr Jamuna Bini has been awarded the prestigious Yuva Katha Samman this year.

The Yuva Katha Samman is conferred annually in memory of renowned Hindi short story writer and critic, Dr Vijaymohan Singh.

The award ceremony took place at the Rotary Club of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday evening, and was attended by literary enthusiasts, writers and dignitaries who lauded Dr Bini’s achievement and applauded her for “enriching the literary landscape with her compelling narratives.”

Dr Bini was honoured for her exceptional collection of short stories titled Ayachit Atithi Aur Anya Kahaniyan, a press release informed.

The award recognises her outstanding contribution to Hindi literature and her innovative storytelling prowess.

The Yuva Katha Samman, instituted to encourage young talent in the field of Hindi literature, has been a significant platform for emerging writers.

“The selection of Dr Bini’s work underscores the depth and diversity of storytelling in contemporary Hindi literature,” the release stated.

Dr Bini expressed gratitude for the recognition, and emphasised the importance of storytelling in reflecting society’s nuances and complexities.