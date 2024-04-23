Men trapped in 50-mtr deep well rescued

PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: Two persons, identified as Md Alauddin Ali (58) and Khem Bahadur Chetry (26), who were trapped inside a 50-mtr deep well in Gumin Nagar area here in East Siang district were taken out after a gruelling rescue operation, spanning over four hours, on Monday.

DDMO Tsangpa Tashi informed that they were fortunate enough to have been successful in bringing the duo out of the well.

“We had to fight a lot to reach the men, who were trapped unconscious by poisonous

gas while cleaning the well,” Tashi said.

Sharing details about the incident, he said: “As soon as we received a call from the OC Pasighat in this regard, an SDRF team was pressed into rescue operation, but the hole of the well was narrow, and the SDRF members were unable to go inside carrying oxygen cylinders. Fortunately, one AAPDA mitra, George Pazing, arrived at the spot and voluntarily climbed into the well with the help and guidance of the SDRF personnel and the police.

“After a breathtaking rescue operation, Pazing ultimately brought out both the labourers from the well,” the DDMO said.

Reportedly, both the persons have been admitted at BPGH here in a critical condition for medical treatment.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu commended Pazing’s courage, and said that he would be rewarded suitably.

Taggu, who is also the DDMA chairman, congratulated the entire rescue team, including the police and SDRF members, for saving the two lives. (DIPRO)