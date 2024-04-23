Kaung village GB dies

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Apr: The gaon burah (GB) of Kaung village in Sangram circle of Kurung Kumey district, Hillang Tadu, passed away aged 92 years after a prolonged illness here on 21 April, family sources said.

He is survived by four wives, three sons and six daughters.

Tadu was also a renowned priest, a mentor and an expert in customary laws, and

held a high position in the society.

The village community and the GBs of Sangram circle deeply mourned his passing away and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR