Kaung village GB dies

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Apr: The gaon burah (GB) of Kaung village in Sangram circle of Kurung Kumey district, Hillang Tadu, passed away aged 92 years after a prolonged illness here on 21 April, family sources said.

He is survived by four wives, three sons and six daughters.

Tadu was also a renowned priest, a mentor and an expert in customary laws, and

held a high position in the society.

The village community and the GBs of Sangram circle deeply mourned his passing away and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.