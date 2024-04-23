Poll violence should be condemned

Re-polling will be held at eight polling stations in Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Siang, and East Kameng districts on 24 April. The decision was taken following allegations of destruction of EVMs, physical assault on election agents, and polling agents illegally entering polling booths. Of all, the poll-related violence in Sario Sara polling station in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district shocked the entire state. The images of Congress polling agents grievously injured were widely circulated on social media. While election functionaries are claiming that they have made elaborate security arrangements for the re-polling, the fear of violence still remains high.

Apart from tightening the security, the election officials should conduct meetings with the candidates and seek cooperation from them. If the candidates agree to control their workers, it would definitely reduce the chances of violence. Further, strict action should be initiated against the people who indulge in violence during the re-polling. The supporters and workers of the candidates should not take the law into their own hands. Once a case is lodged, they will have to keep going to the court for years. It is going to be lifetime of harassment for them. The law of the land should be respected and everyone should join hands together to ensure that the polls are conducted peacefully.