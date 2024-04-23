Silence feeds tyrants

Editor,

The person officially accountable to each and every citizen of the country, irrespective of political/religious/racial affiliation, and also himself claiming to practice development of all with all, feels no qualms in shamelessly fomenting rabid communalism just to retain power.

In full broadlight, in front of thousands of people and the glare of national and international media, how crudely can our very own Muslim brothers and sisters be certified as infiltrators in possession of more children and so are destined to enjoy more resources if the Congress gets elected to power? And the assembled crowd emitting a huge roar of appreciation. No wonder why being ‘sickular’ is fast turning proof enough of being antinational. What a moral fall of this country supposed to be governed by the Constitution, which rests upon the foundation of secularism, diversity, and equality.

However, there lies absolutely no shock value embedded in it. Turn the pages of history post-2002 and we will notice consistent series of religious barbs laced with sheer obscenity – ‘We 5 our 25’, ‘shamshan-kabristan. Victims of deadly communal pogrom compared to puppies trampled under moving cars; clarion call issued to identify criminals through their dress; India’s very own Wayanad described as ‘where the majority is in the minority’, so as to urge the electorate not to vote for the Congress, playing with the religious identity of Ahmed Patel, prior to the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls.

Just what better can be expected from such a party which had established itself to national prominence through the marauding path of riot-invoking Rath Yatra in the name of an epic hero, and the barbaric demolition of a mosque through sheer muscle-flexing by making a mockery of all norms of Constitution and law? What better can be expected from such a dispensation notorious for divisive comments of ‘Ramzaade-*****zaade’, ‘Go to Pakistan’, ‘Mini-Pakistan’ (Wayanad – part of Bharat Mata), with obscene expletives getting hurled towards a Muslim MP of the BSP right upon the floor of Parliament?

What better can be expected in a nation where malicious communal diatribe of such merchants of hatred get instantly lapped up by the public?

No wonder why Albert Einstein had remarked, “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who stand by and do nothing.”

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar, Kolkata