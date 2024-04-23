Puroik child rescued

SEPPA, 22 Apr: A minor daughter of a Puroik woman was rescued after her mother reported to East Kameng DC Sachin Rana on Monday that her daughter was being held in captivity by another Puroik woman.

The woman informed that her 9-year-old younger daughter had been taken by the other woman, who was refusing to return the child.

At the DC’s direction, Seppa CDPO Ashok Tajo, the police station OC and others reached the house of the woman who had taken the child. The team found that the victim was being kept there in a locked, dark and dingy room, without food and water.

The team broke into the room and rescued the child and later handed her over to the East Kameng Child Welfare Committee, as required by law.

The DC appealed to all the citizens of the district to “stop such derogatory practices which are not only inhuman but also illegal.” (DIPRO)