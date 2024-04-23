SC seeks ASI’s response on preserving Taj Mahal

NEW DELHI, 22 Apr: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the vision document and plan prepared for preserving the Taj Mahal and its environs.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bring on record the vision document, which has been prepared by the School of Planning & Architecture (SPA),along with the state.

The bench, which was hearing a plea seeking implementation of a vision document to preserve the Taj Mahal and protect the Taj Trapezium Zone(TTZ), noted that on 8 December, 2017, it haddirected for preparation of the futuristic plan.

The TTZ is a trapezoid-shaped area that covers about 10,400 sq kms and is spread over Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The top court said that it is “surprising” that on 26 July, 2018, it had noted that the plan was prepared but without the consultation of the ASI, which is responsible for the upkeep of the Taj Mahal.

“We would like to know the response of ASI on the vision document,” the bench said, as it posted the matter for further hearing on 11 July.

The top court has been monitoring the developments in the area to protect the monument, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, in 1631. The mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The bench, while hearing another plea seeking World Heritage City tag for Agra, directed the Centre to file its response in six weeks.

On a plea for cleaning of the Yumana river near the Taj Mahal, the bench said that there should not be any dispute on the suggestion for clearing of silt, garbage and sludge from the riverbed of the river.

“If no step has been taken till now, then immediate steps are required to be taken,” the bench said, adding that the Centre, if required, may take the help of any expert agency.

It said that removal of silt, garbage and sludge from the riverbed of the Yamuna river should be a continuous process and affidavits need to be filed by the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Agra Development Authority (ADA) on the steps taken so far.

The bench said that the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and the ADA shall take a clear stand on which agency shall be under obligation to clear the silt, garbage and sludge from the riverbed of the Yamuna river.

The top court said that affidavits be filed by the Centre, UP and the ADA by 11 July on the issue.(PTI)