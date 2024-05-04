Over 13,000 Aakash Institute students qualify for JEE advanced

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Over 13,485 students of Aakash Institute have qualified for JEE Advanced-2024.

“A total of 1,293 students secured 99 percentile and above, while nine students have secured all-India ranking (AIR) in top 100 ranks and 52 students have bagged an AIR in top 500,” the institute informed in a release.

“Sanvi Jain, a 4-year classroom student, is the all-India ranking topper (AIR 1) in the female category (AIR 34, CRL), and has secured 100 percentile overall, with a 100 percentile in physics and maths,” it said, adding that its students “M Sai Divya Teja Reddy and Rishi Shekher Shukla – both 4-year classroom students – are Telangana toppers with an impressive 100 percentile overall and AIR 15 and AIR 19, respectively.”

“Rachit Aggarwal (AIR 25) is the Punjab state topper and is a 4-year classroom student at Aakash, securing an overall 100 percentile and a 100 percentile each in physics and maths.

“These impressive results of the students are a testament to the quality of mentoring and preparation at Aakash,” the release stated.

“The institute, renowned for its comprehensive coaching programmes, played a pivotal role in their remarkable achievement. Their journey of success exemplifies the transformative impact of the dedication, support, and effective preparation strategies in achieving outstanding results,” it said.

The institute informed that “admissions are now open for repeater/dropper batches at Aakash,” as well as other interested students, for NEET/JEE-2025.

More details can be obtained at the institute’s website www.aakash.ac.in. Interested candidates may also call 1800-102-2727, it said.