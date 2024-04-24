BLO served show cause notice

ZIRO, 23 Apr: The returning officer (RO) for Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency in Lower Subansiri district on Monday served a show cause notice to 9-Kalung BLO Lod Tayu for alleged dereliction of duty.

The RO directed the BLO to show cause as to why action should not be taken against him within three days.

“Whereas, it has come to the notice that voter information slips were being held by either election agents or other people instead of the electors concerned at Kalung polling station, which is against the prescribed guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI),” the notice read.

The notice further read: “Whereas, it was found that the BLO had distributed the voter information slips in bulk to a single person, who in turn kept them outside the polling station and was trying to distribute it to people other than the electors concerned, thus violating the ECI’s guidelines and instructions.”