General category people of Darrang-Udalguri seek ‘simplified paperwork’ for land rights

Udalguri (Assam), Apr 23 (PTI) As Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat of Assam goes to polls on Friday, the general category people of this constituency, half of which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), urged their elected leaders to resolve land ownership problems that they claim to have been facing for over two decades.

They maintained that though the agreements which led to the formation of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which governs BTR, and subsequent pacts have provisions for general caste residents to enjoy their land rights, these were being entangled in bureaucratic delays and procedural complexities.

The BTC leadership, however, refuted the allegation, claiming that all those who have applied for land ownership with proper documents, whether of Scheduled Tribes (ST) which enjoy reservation in BTR or general category, it has been given to them.

Darrang-Udalguri, which was formed out of previous Mangaldai constituency in the delimitation process carried out in the state last year, consists of 11 Assembly segments, of which six come are under BTR.

The BJP is seeking to retain the seat with incumbent MP Dilip Saikia looking for a second consecutive term, even as he is likely to be locked in a three-cornered fight with Congress’ Madhab Rajbonshi and Bodoland People’s Front’s Durga Das Boro.

“The BTC agreement had clearly stated that those in possession of land prior to 2003 and can show any document to prove it, will get the ownership right. Though on paper it looks so simple, we face innumerable complexities when we submit our claims,” Pranjal Patowary, advisor of Udalguri district All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), claimed.

The AASU has been at the forefront, along with a few other organisations, in taking the initiative to resolve the land ownership tangles in the area.

“Also, the land ownership applications should be resolved at the circle office level. But it generally ends up at the BTR headquarters Kokrajhar and people have to face hassles to commute over 200 km,” he claimed.

Binoy Nath, a social worker in Kalaigaon, said they are aware of restrictions in tribal belts and blocks, but the other areas should not be unnecessarily bound by complicated paperwork.

“Before every election, we are assured that our land rights issue will be resolved. But nothing happens. A very limited number of non-ST people under BTR are being able to get the land registered in their own names in the last few years,” he claimed.

“Before the 2020 BTR elections, we were assured of a permanent solution. Again during the 2021 Assembly polls, we were told that it will be resolved within 15 days. Nothing much has happened, still, we are hopeful since this is the land where we have lived for generations and have nowhere else to call home,” Nath added.

A local farmer Mujahi Alam Sarkar claimed that due to the non-availability of land records in their names, they were not being able to take loans or certain government scheme benefits.

“We have got some benefits, like ration cards, solar panels and crop insurance. But as we don’t have the land pattas, it is difficult to get loans,” he said.

Sarkar also pointed out that ‘khazana’ (revenue) from non-registered land has not been accepted by the administration since 2019, which further deprives them of any form of government document to prove their claim over that plot of land.

Nilut Swargiary, an executive member (EM) of BTC, refuted the allegations, claiming that all people were being dealt with an equal hand.

“Be it general category people or ST, we are giving land pattas to all eligible people. But the applicants have to have proper papers,” he claimed.

“Even in the case of land under tribal belts and blocks, it was been allotted as per inheritance to general category people also. But there cannot be right to sell or transfer in those areas among unreserved category people,” he added.

Swargiary also claimed that settlements were being fast-tracked under ‘Mission Bwiswmuthi’, an online service for BTR residents to apply for various land and revenue-related services.

It covers 12 services, like mutation by right of inheritance, mutation after deed registration, partition, area correction and name correction, at present, with more to be included in the second phase.

The EM claimed that two lakh applications have been received under the mission, of which over 1.5 lakh have been resolved and the rest were under process, with the data available on its website.

However, as per information on the official website at 9.30 am on April 23, applications received were 24.597 and disposed is 13,415.

On not accepting khazana for non-registered land, Swargiary said it was to ensure that the government does not validate the occupation of the land without proper verification.

“We cannot allow occupation of government land without due verification of claim over it. If we accept revenue from such occupied land, it will be confirming their right over it. We will verify the occupancy of all such land in due course and then pursue the issue accordingly,” he added.