Re-polling at 8 polling stations in state

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Re-polling will take place at eight polling stations in Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Siang, and East Kameng districts.

The voting will take place on 24 April, and the timing of voting will be from 6 am to 2 pm.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain informed that the re-polling will be conducted in Sario Sara in Bameng assembly constituency, Dingser, Bogia Siyum and Lengi polling stations in Nacho assembly constituency, Langte Loth in Nyapin assembly constituency, and Bogne and Molom in Rumgong constituency.

He informed that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the re-polling. IGP (Law &Order) Chukhu Apa is stationed at Daporijo to monitor the re-polling in Upper Subansiri district.

“SP rank officers will be in charge of all eight polling stations. Heavy deployments of central paramilitary forces are being done. We will not tolerate violence or attempt to derail the voting process,” the CEO said.

The re-polling has been necessitated in Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, and East Kameng districts following poll-related violence, including destruction of EVMs and physical assault on election agents.

The re-polling in Bogne and Molom in Rumgong assembly constituency has been necessitated after allegation of polling agents entering the polling boothemerged.

“Besides polling agents entering polling booths, there were also complaints of voters not getting a chance to cast votes after 5 pm. Taking all into consideration,the Election Commission of India ordered re-pollingin Bogne and Molom,” Sain informed.

He also clarified that, even though the voting timing is from 6 am to 2 pm during the re-polling day, “the eligible voters will be allowed to cast votes after issuing slips if voting is not completed on time.”

On the request of the Arunachal Democratic Party candidate seeking re-polling in Saku, Sipu, Tabiripo, Kakki, and Potte in Nari-Koyu assembly constituency in Lower Siang district, the matter will be examined by the returning officer.

Also, the final voting percentage in Arunachal is 77.51 for the parliament and 82.71 for the assemblyelections.