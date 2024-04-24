Maldives emerging as a headache for India

The resounding victory for President Mohamed Muizzu’s ruling coalition in the parliamentary polls is likely to further complicate India’s relations with the Maldives at a time of increased contestation between New Delhi and Beijing across the Indian Ocean. Muizzu pitched the election as a referendum on his pro-China, anti-India policies that have roiled Male’s relations with New Delhi since he came to power last year. The main Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) argued for course correction, pointing to history, geography and legacy, and campaigned against the obvious pro-China tilt.

It is telling that the MDP’s message didn’t resonate with voters and it won less than a dozen seats in the 93-member Parliament. The results reflect the popular backing for Muizzu, with members of the ruling alliance securing an absolute majority with close to 70 seats. The result has come even as India is also going through a general election. The new government will have to deal with a very belligerent Maldives. For a long time the island nation has been under the India’s influence. Its decision to decisively tilt towards China under president Muizzu is matter of deep concern. India will have to take every measure to ensure that China does not get complete hold of the island nation. Such scenario will be disaster for India.