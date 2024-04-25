DC holds meet on monsoon preparedness

CHANGLANG, 24 Apr: Changlang deputy commissioner Vishal Sah held a meeting on monsoon preparedness with the administrative officers and the heads of various departments here on Wednesday.

The DC after reviewing the preparedness asked the departments to enhance measures to deal with any eventuality during monsoon.

He asked the departments to keep sufficient stock of essential medicines, buffer stock of food grains, clear the clogged drains, constitute rapid response teams, identify and cut/trim old and vulnerable trees, keep all channels of communication open 24×7 and identify vulnerable areas to tackle the situation that arise during monsoon. (DIPRO)