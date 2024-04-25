Wild tuskers damage house at Mangnang

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 24 Apr: A herd of wild elephants roaming in and around Poba Reserve Forest (RF) near here has been creating havoc in the rural areas of Ruksin circle in East Siang district for the last few days, damaging fruit plants, store-houses and other valuable properties.

The tuskers, which reportedly came from the nearby Poba RF in search of food, broke fences, grain stores and farmhouses in Mangnang village besides eating up standing crops.

Recently, the herd of wild jumbos entered into residential areas of Mangnang village on April 22 midnight and destroyed a farmhouse owned by one Takur Panggeng.

Earlier in June last year, a bull elephant isolated from the herd, entered the village and broke a farmhouse at Mangnang WRC field.

The wild tusker also attacked a farmer Noren Musahari and left him seriously injured.

The officials of the Pasighat forest division (T) have reported the incidents of damages caused by wild elephants to the higher authority and sought funds for compensation against the damage claims.

“The wild tuskers that come out from nearby Poba RF in search of food enter human habitations every year and damage crops and properties. We are moving higher ups of the environment and forest department of the state to grant funds to mitigate the situation and reduce the man-elephant conflict in the area,” said Ruksin Range Officer Opang Jamoh.