RRU organizes lecture on anti-doping in sports

PASIGHAT, 24 Apr: As part of the inaugural initiative by Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education (B-CORE) in Gujarat, the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus organized an event featuring an expert lecture on “Anti-doping in sports: Ethical and scientific perspective” by Juliana Soares, an acclaimed specialist in anti-doping and sports management.

Soares, known for her remarkable contributions to sports management and anti-doping education, shared insights from her extensive experience, including key roles in managing major international sporting events, such as the Rio 2016 and London 2012 Olympics, according to a RRU release.

The lecture garnered interest from around 150 participants, including coaches, instructors and sports enthusiasts from various parts of India.

Notably, coaches and instructors from the Sports Authority of Arunachal actively participated, highlighting collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing understanding and awareness of sports integrity and ethics.

The RRU B-CORE, serving as the 71st centre of its kind globally, aims to be a knowledge hub for scholars, professionals, sports personnel, coaches and enthusiasts. Its focus lies in promoting Olympism and nurturing Olympic ideals within the country through research-based initiatives and dissemination of knowledge, the release said.