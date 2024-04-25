Guv greets people on Moh Mol, Gumkum Gumpa

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Moh Mol festival of the Tangsa community and Gumkum Gumpa festival of Puroik community.

The Governor expressed hope that the festivals of both the communities will usher in peace, communal harmony and prosperity for all and continue to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among various communities of the state.

The Governor said that Moh-Mol is basically an agricultural festival, which signifies the end of an agricultural activity or beginning of crop season.

“Since time immemorial, the Tangsa community has faithfully upheld these ancient traditions, celebrating this festival with immense joy and customary fervor,” Parnaik said in a message.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh comprises numerous tribes, among which the Puroik community holds significant importance. Owing to traditional customs, development initiatives reached this community belatedly.

“I earnestly hope that my Puroik brethren will proactively pursue education and prioritize health, as well as access the benefits offered by government programs,” he said.

“May this festival of reunion promotes harmony and reinforce stronger bonds in the Puroik community in general and all the people of our beautiful state,” the Governor wished in his message. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)