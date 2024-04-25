Stop explosives in Siyom River

Editor,

I would like to bring urgent attention to a grave environmental issue plaguing the Siyom River in Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The rampant and irresponsible use of explosives in this region is posing a severe threat to the delicate balance of aquatic life particularly, during the fish breeding season.

It has come to my attention that certain individuals are engaging in explosive practices intended for rock excavation for the perilous pursuit of fish hunting. This reckless behaviour not only endangers the lives of aquatic creatures but also jeopardizes the ecological integrity of the Siyom River ecosystem. The indiscriminate use of explosives not only results in the immediate loss of fish but also causes long-term damage to the riverbed, water quality and overall biodiversity.

As concerned citizens, it is imperative that we take decisive action to address this pressing issue. I urge the Deputy Commissioner of Siang district or Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rumgong to intervene immediately and issue a strict prohibitory order against the illegal use of explosives for fish hunting in the Siyom River. Such action is essential to safeguard the aquatic life and preserve the natural heritage of our region.

Furthermore, I would like to draw attention to the relevant legal provisions that empower the authorities to take action against such activities. The use of explosives for fish hunting is a violation of environmental laws and regulations, the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Environmental Protection Act, 1986.

In conclusion, I implore the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to curb the use of explosives in the Siyom River and enforce stringent measures to ensure the conservation of aquatic life. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and protect our natural resources for future generations.

Obang Mize

Village-Jomlo Mongku

Siang district