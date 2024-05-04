No democracy without press freedom

Editor,

To defend the media from attacks on their independence, World Press Freedom Day is observed on 3 May every year. Freedom of the press and democracy has a symbiotic relationship. One cannot live without the other.

In a political IPL match between the ruling and the opposition parties, the media should not take the role of cheerleaders of any one team in a democracy. Opposition parties are like bowlers. An opposition bowler questions a batter of the ruling party by sending her or his delivery. The media, like the third umpire, helps the voters (umpires on the field) to take a decision about whether the batter should be out or whether it is a no ball in the first place. There will be no democracy if the third umpire becomes a cheerleader of the batting side.

On real issues revolving around people’s lives, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee said, “But how will this reach you if the media doesn’t talk about it?” Indeed, if the media fails the people, then democracy would be in danger. The print and electronic media must not engage themselves in playing with red herring (ignoratio elenchi) to distract public attention from the real issues.

Recently, several journalists’ collectives from across the country had written to the chief justice of India to take cognisance and check the “inherent malice” behind the raids at the homes of 46 journalists, editors, writers and professionals connected to NewsClick, and the seizure of their electronic devices.

The collectives also observed, “Journalism cannot be prosecuted as terrorism.” In their letter, they said that the invocation of the UAPA was “especially chilling.” On Tuesday, the Supreme Court told Delhi Police that judicial orders remanding 74-year-old journalist and online portal NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha would crumble if his arrest turns out to be illegal.

India’s ranking in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index has alarmingly slipped to 161 out of 180 countries. It is a matter of grave concern because democracy cannot survive without press freedom.

Sujit De,

Kolkata