World Malaria Day observed

NAHARLAGUN/PASIGHAT/BASAR, 25 Apr: The health services directorate here observed the World Malaria Day (WMD) on Thursday, together with among others, Health Services Directors Marge Sora (NHM MD), Dr Riken Rina (DHS), Dr Wangdi Lama (F/W), and former DHS Dr Moromor Lego, it informed in a release.

While SPO Dr KT Mulung delivered a presentation on prevention, control and management of malaria cases, Dr Rina stressed the importance of malaria prevention, and administered a pledge on malaria awareness to the officers and officials of the directorate “in a unified commitment to combat this disease,” it said.

Sora stressed “the need to effectively transform all programmes into successful district initiatives,” and commended the State Malaria Control Division, led by Dr Mulung, “for its successful grassroots-level programme implementation.”

“Their efforts contributed to Arunachal Pradesh’ progression from Category 3 to Category 1 in malaria control,” he informed.

Stating that, “with the Annual Parasite Index below 1 and a record of zero malaria-related deaths over the past seven years,” Dr Lego in his address urged the team to “sustain your vigilance and commitment.”

Dr PJ Sharma also spoke.

In East Siang district, the WMD was observed by the District Health Society at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) in headquarters Pasighat with the theme ‘Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world’.

Since the district has not reported a single case of malaria in the last three years, technically it is eligible to be declared as a malaria-free district.

The occasion was marked by a march taken out in town by BSc nursing students from the government nursing college, and ANM students from HTRC. It was flagged off by BPGH Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang and DMO Dr Komling Perme.

Earlier, DVBDCPO Dr Keni Lego briefed the gathering on the epidemiology of malaria. An oath-taking ceremony was also organised to keep the surroundings clean.

In Leparada district headquarters Basar, DVBDCO Dr Nyarik Ete delivered a presentation on the epidemiological situation of malaria in the district,and urged all to join hands in achieving the national goal of making the district a malaria-free district by 2027.

The District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, in collaboration with local fitness clubTMS Dance & Fitness Academy, carried out an hour-long fitness zumba dance display, and later carried out a cleanliness drive in the hospital compound and nearby areas.

At the Dari PHC, WMD observation was initiated with an awareness speech on the need for prevention, control and elimination of malaria by 2027 by district consultant (DVBDCP) district consultant Yumge Yomgam.

Staffers of Dar and Tirbin PHCs carried out mass blood sample collection for malaria detection, and organised cleanliness drives to eradicate mosquito breeding sites from their respective market areas.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, the day was observed at the Parbuk CHC by organising an awareness meeting and a rally, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme District Programme Officer (DPO) Dr Nangkong Yirang informed in a release.

Stating that the WMD is observed every year on 25 April to commemorate the global efforts to control malaria and ultimately to eradicate the disease from the world, the DPO informed that, “since 2020, Lower Dibang district has zero indigenous malaria cases.”

“But due to dam projects, developmental activities and industrialisation in the district, there has been a huge number of labourers influx from malaria endemic states, thereby threatening the zero malaria status of the district,” Dr Yirang said, adding that “three imported malaria cases (from Jharkhand and UP) were reported in the district.”

DMO Dr Tajing Taki commended the staffers and the ASHAs “for your continuing efforts to bring down the malaria cases to zero in the district.”

DMEIO Dilip Deb, CHC MO Dr Amit Perme, and the GB also attended the programme. (With inputs from DIPROs)