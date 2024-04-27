Nyukmadung set to get cultural & heritage museum

DIRANG, 26 Apr: The 16th Madras Regiment, the 46th Infantry Brigade, and the Indian Institute of Heritage (IIH) are collaborating on establishing a cultural and heritage museum in Nyukmadung.

A discussion in this regard was held at Sapper Camp here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Colonel Asish Tondon said that the museum’s objective would be to preserve and promote the region’s cultural heritage, traditions, religion and biodiversity.

Emphasising the pivotal role of museums in bolstering the local economy through tourism, the colonel appealed to the stakeholders to “contribute to enriching the museum’s diverse collection.”

Members of the IIH shared their successful experiences in establishing community museums across the country, highlighting their economic impact on tourism and cultural preservation. They urged the entire community to actively participate in the museum’s establishment.

Dirang ADC Hage Tarung commended the Nyukmadung-based 16th Madras Regiment, the 46th Infantry Brigade, and the IIH for the initiative, and outlined areas where the public and villagers

could contribute, encouraging them to donate local traditional items.

Various speakers, including Army officials, PRI leaders, GBs, ex-servicemen, and heads of departments shared insights and ideas during the meeting. (DIPRO)