Drug peddlers held with heroin

NIRJULI, 26 Apr: The Nirjuli police apprehended two drug peddlers from Bage Tinali near here and recovered 51 plastic vials containing suspected heroin from their possession on Thursday, police said.

The apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Bengia Kaya (20) and Khoda Rikam (23).

The arrests were made under ‘Operation Dawn’ by a team of police led by Nirjuli Police Station OC TM Nekam and SI Vivek Linghi, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, who supervised the operation, said on Friday.

The search and seizure were made in the presence of the Naharlagun SDPO and an executive magistrate.

A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Nirjuli police station, the SP said.