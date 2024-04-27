RGU hosts lecture workshop on chemical sciences

RONO HILLS, 26 Apr: A three-day science academies lecture workshop on ‘Contemporary topics in chemical sciences’, organised by the chemistry department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded here on Friday.

The workshop was organised in association with a joint science education panel comprising members of three science academies – the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Bengaluru; the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi; and The National Academy of Sciences India (NASI), Allahabad.

Held from 24 to 26 April, the event served as a platform for the students, research scholars and young faculty members to interact with some of the most eminent academy fellows from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the Indian Association for Cultivation of Science (IACS), Kolkata, and IIT Bombay, who are actively involved in teaching and research in chemical sciences.

In his inaugural address, panel chairperson Prof Pushpendu K Das from IISc Bengaluru said that “the workshop will invigorate the advancement of chemical science in Arunachal Pradesh,” and encouraged students, particularly students of Arunachal, to take advantage of the various summer intern fellowships offered by the science academies.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “the workshop is aimed at reaching out to the less privileged but bright young minds of our society who have the zeal to learn and know key scientific concepts through the wonderful and magical world of chemistry.”

He encouraged the participating students of the Northeast region to “make the best of this opportunity to interact with distinguished academy fellows from leading institutions in India and enrich your understanding of science.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that “the RGU, despite its geographical and infrastructural disadvantages, has been trying to mark its footprint in the field of teaching and research in diverse areas of science education.

“The university is now at an inflection point and there are several enabling initiatives that have been taken in recent years, such as setting up of a central instrumentation facility in RGU to fuel and accelerate research on Arunachal Pradesh in particular and Northeast India in general,” he said.

Kolkata-based Indian Association for Cultivation of Science Prof Suhrit Ghosh said that “the workshop will serve as a platform not only for sharing knowledge but also for nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders in chemical sciences.” He encouraged the students, research scholars and young faculty members from RGU and other institutes to “seize this opportunity to engage, learn, and grow as you embark on your journey of academic pursuit.”

RGU Chemistry HoD Dr Rajesh Chakrabarty highlighted the steps taken by his department for promotion of science education in Arunachal.

The inaugural session of the event was attended by deans of faculties, besides heads and the directors of various departments and institutes of RGU.

Subsequent sessions delved into multifaceted topics catering to diverse interests and specialties.

Prof Uday Maitra, FNA, FASc, from IISc Bengaluru delivered a lecture on “molecules that seem to defy rules,” while Prof Somobrata Acharya, FNASc, FASc, from IACS Kolkata deliberated on the world of nanotechnology and its transformative impact on modern science.

Prof Ruchi Anand, FNA from IIT Bombay engaged the students with her insights into “understanding enzymes and their journey from laboratory to the devices,” while Prof Suhrit Ghosh, FASc from IACS Kolkata discussed the field of antimicrobial materials and their potential in healthcare.

Dr Anindita Das, an associate INSA fellow from IACS Kolkata delivered a lecture on “biopolymers and supramolecular polymers,” and Prof Pushpendu K Das, FASc from IISc Bengaluru discussed “the chemical reaction rates and their application in understanding chemical reaction mechanisms.”

One of the highlights of the workshop was a hands-on laboratory session on the third day, conducted by Prof Uday Maitra, during which the participants engaged in experimental demonstrations and gained practical insights into chemical reactions and phenomena.

More than 120 undergraduate and postgraduate students, research scholars, and faculty members from various colleges, universities and institutes of Arunachal and Assam participated in the event.