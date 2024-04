ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh U-17 boys’ basketball team left for Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday to participate in the 67th National School Games being held there.

The team, comprising 12 players and two officials, was sent off by the Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association, in collaboration with the secondary education directorate.

Secondary Education Assistant Director (i/c) Takam Pate is the team manager, while Vijay Ray is the coach.

The Games will be held from 27 to 30 April.