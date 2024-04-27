The heartless communal politicking of ‘nationalists’ 

Editor,

Be it from 1947 to 1977, 1980 to 1989, 1991-1996, 2004-2014 – it must be answered through presentation of proof when Congress had snatched mangalsutras from the necks of married Hindu women.

Still, if it gets forcibly said that the Congress would indeed rob the Hindu women of their mangalsutras, then the accusing brigade must be intimated in no uncertain terms that innumerable Hindu women had lost their mangalsutras following a series of literally manmade scandals and disasters like senseless unscientific demonetisation, instant national lockdown without prior notice, callous Covid mismanagement and threats of divisive NRC-CAA leading many innocents to commit suicide.

The less said about the plight and pain of the women whose mangalsutras got or are getting snatched – thanks to the 2002 Gujarat pogrom, or the continuing mayhem in Manipur.

Also, not to forget the loss of countless mangalsutras, courtesy the ever-increasing joblessness and woes of the farmers compelling many to take their own lives.

Just for realising the dream of electoral victory, what a deluge of dirty heartless communal politicking being gifted to the nation by the self-declared ‘nationalists’.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata