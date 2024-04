ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has mourned the sudden demise of state Lokayukta chairman Justice PK Saikia, and said that, “in the sudden passing away of Justice Saikia, the state of Arunachal Pradesh has lost a conscientious ombudsman and a crusader against corruption.”

The governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal,conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (Raj Bhavan)