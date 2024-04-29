SPIC MACAY organises musical event at NERIST

NIRJULI, 28 Apr: The Arunachal chapter of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) organised a ‘musical night’ at the NERIST here on Saturday.

“The serene campus of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) came alive with the soul-stirring melodies of classical Indian music on the evening. The event, organised under the auspices of the SPIC MACAY NERIST Club, featured a mesmerising performance by renowned flautist Pandit Chetan Joshi, and distinguished tabla virtuoso Pandit Pradeep Kumar Sarkar,” the institute informed in a release.

Coordinated by Dr Ajanta Kalita and Dr YamemTamut of the SPIC MACAY NERIST Club, the musical event saw a turnout of approximately 1,200 attendees, comprising students, faculties’ members, and

music enthusiasts from across the capital region, it said.

“The evening began with the melodious notes of Pandit Chetan Joshi’s flute echoing through the amphitheatre, followed by the rhythmic beats of Pandit Pradeep Kumar Sarkar’s tabla. The synergy between the flute and the tabla created an enchanting atmosphere, leaving the audience spellbound. Pandit Joshi, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, expressed pleasure over the enthusiasm and responsiveness of the audience, particularly the younger generation, towards classical music,” the release added.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S said, “This event is a part of our ongoing effort to promote classical Indian music among the youth and to keep our rich cultural heritage alive. The turnout and the response tonight speak volumes about the love and respect that people have for our traditional arts.”

The musical night not only provided a platform for cultural exchange but also highlighted the timeless beauty and depth of Indian classical music, which resonated well with the diverse audience, the release said, adding that “the event successfully fostered a greater appreciation for classical music, aligning with SPIC MACAY’s mission to promote cultural inclusiveness and awareness among the youth.”