CME on cancer awareness organised

ROING, 29 Apr: A continuing medical education (CME) programme on ‘Cancer awareness and its prevention’ was organised by the Lower Dibang Valley health & family welfare department at the district hospital here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh suggested conducing regular cancer awareness programmes in the district.

During the programme, Bihar-based Patna Medical College & Hospital’s Pathology HoD Dr Dilip Kumar and Bhagalpur (Bihar)-based Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Pathology HoD Dr Deepak Kumar delivered lectures on cancer awareness and its prevention.

Specialists, medical officers, nursing officers, paramedical staffers of the health department, and officials from the WCD/ICDS attended the programme. (DIPRO)