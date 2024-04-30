Free yoga classes organised

PASIGHAT, 29 Apr: The Ayi Ke Ekum Society (AKES) organised five days of free yoga classes for elderly people at the Engo Takar Dere here in East Siang district.

More than 40 men and women aged above 50 years attended the lasses and learned various yoga poses, including the ones which can help relieve lower back pain.

Founder chairperson of voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, Aini Taloh, highlighted the importance of practicing yoga. She commended the AKES for imparting free yoga classes to the elderly people.

Yoga mats were presented to the two oldest members.

Informing that such yoga classes would be organised from time to time, AKES secretary Tigul Megu urged the elders to avail of the opportunity. (DIPRO)