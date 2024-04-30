Fmr RGU pol science head Prof AC Talukdar passes away

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Founding member of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) political science department, Prof AC Talukdar, passed away on Monday in Guwahati, Assam.

Prof Talukdar was born on 1 February, 1943. He had done his BA (Hons) from Guwahati University in 1964 and PhD from Dibrugarh University in 1983. Before joining the then Arunachal University, he had held the position of head of political science at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat (E/Siang). He had served also as the head of the political science department and the dean of the social science faculty of RGU (formerly Arunachal University).

He was also a visiting professor at the political science department of the Tripura University, Assam.

At the time of his demise, he was serving as professor and dean of social sciences and humanities at USTM, Meghalaya.

“His death is a great loss for the academic community of Arunachal Pradesh, Northeast India,and the country,” the department stated in a condolence message.