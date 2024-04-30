Suicide abetment case

HC rejects Dimin’s interim bail plea

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 29 Apr: The interim bail requested for by Techi Dimin, in connection with abetting late Techi Neme Tok’s death by suicide, was rejected on Monday by the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court here.

Earlier, on 27 March, Dimin had applied for the bail, seeking time to write her BEd examination in Nirjuli. However, it is learnt that she did not appear for the examination.

Dimin was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Borum ZPM Tok Tama.

Tama’s wife, Techi Neme Tok’s body was found hanging a few metres from their residence in Lekhi on 21 March.

The court rejected Damin’s bail plea, stating that the case is in the initial and active stage.

The complainant’s advocate, Taba Topu, said that “now, since Dimin’s interim bail plea has been vacated, she is subject to arrest for custodial interrogation.”

Earlier, before the court hearing, the family members of late Tok were seen shouting slogans, seeking justice for the deceased. They demanded Dimin’s arrest, shouting: “Nahi chalega, nahi chalega. Polygamy nahi chalega!”