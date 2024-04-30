SC dismisses plea on tallying VVPAT slips with votes cast

NEW DELHI, 29 Apr: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea raising the issue of tallying of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with the votes cast using electronic voting machines (EVM).

A bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta told the petitioner’s counsel that a coordinate bench of the apex court had last week delivered its verdict on the issue.

“A coordinate bench has already taken a view,” the bench said while refusing to entertain the plea.

When the petitioner’s counsel said that the issue was of transparency and the apex court had already suggested some safeguards, the bench observed, “Another bench has already passed an order two days back.”

On 26 April, an apex court bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and

Dipankar Datta had rejected the pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT, an independent vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been recorded correctly.

Terming the suspicion of manipulation of the EVMs “unfounded,” the bench had rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system, saying that the polling devices are “secure” and eliminate booth capturing and bogus voting.

However, the top court had opened a window for the aggrieved unsuccessful candidates securing the second and third places in the poll results and allowed them to seek verification of micro-controller chips embedded in five percent EVMs per assembly constituency on a written request upon payment of a fee to the poll panel.

It had directed that from 1 May, the symbol loading units should be sealed and secured in a container and stored in a strongroom along with the EVMs for a minimum period of 45 days post-declaration of results. (PTI)