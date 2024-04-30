Training prog on data science underway

NIRJULI, 29 Apr: A five-day training programme on ‘Data science using Python and MATLAB’, being organised by the Itanagar branch of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), got underway at the NERIST here on Monday.

“The programme,” being conducted in collaboration with the NERIST, is “aligned with NEP-2020, and aims to explore the immense potential of data science in revolutionising our lives and industries,” the NEILIT informed in a release.

Apurva Dey and Anindita Dason from NEILIT Guwahati (Assam) are the resource persons.

“The purpose of this training programme is to equip the participants with the essential skills and knowledge required to navigate the dynamic field of data science effectively.

“Through a comprehensive curriculum, participants will delve into the principles, methodologies, and tools of data science, with focus on the versatile programming languages Python and MATLAB.

“The aim of the programme is threefold: skill development in line with Vikshit Bharat-2047 and NEP-2020; knowledge enhancement and professional growth; and providing participants with hands-on experience and practical skills in data manipulation, analysis, visualisation, and modelling using Python and MATLAB,” it said.

“By mastering these essential tools, the participants will be better prepared to tackle real-world data challenges and make data-driven decisions across various domains,” the release added.

Overall, it said, the training programme seeks to “foster a collaborative learning

environment where participants can exchange ideas, learn from industry experts, and gain practical experience that will enable them to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the field of data science.”

Altogether 102 participants have registered for the programme.

Among others, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, and NIELIT Itanagar Director (i/c) Rintu Das were present at the inaugural function, the release said.